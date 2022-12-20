Shop Local, Win Prizes! — Play Hometown Shopopoly
The High Country Shopper has long been an advocate of the shop local movement which is paramount to the support of our local economy. This holiday shopping season, we have once again partnered with the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce to present Hometown Shopopoly. Play Shopopoly while shopping at participating area businesses and receive stamps for your game board, which is located on the centerfold of the B section of this year’s Holiday Handbook that arrived in Delta County mail boxes Wednesday, November 23. Support local businesses and win prizes while holiday shopping!
Contestants can bring their official game boards to participating businesses, spend a minimum of $10 at that location, and receive a sticker for that square. The more you shop, the more chances to win over $1,250 in prizes. This year, the contest is open through December. It begins on Friday, November 25 and runs through Saturday, December 31 – giving contestants over a month of shopping opportunities.
Collect entries by completing Shopopoly property groups of the same color or icon. Customers only need to have one square stamped to be eligible for prizes. The more entries you collect, the better your odds are to win! One game board per customer, and one sticker per square. Boards can be returned from January 3 through January 6 at the Delta Chamber of Commerce in Delta or the High Country Shopper in Paonia.
This year, more board squares have been added to include 48 local businesses! Hometown Shopopoly - where customers become contestants and everybody wins this holiday season!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.