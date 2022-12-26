The Colorado Assessors’ Association (CAA) honored Delta County Assessor Debbie Griffith as the 2022 Colorado Assessor of the Year at its annual conference held earlier this month.
CAA Board Members and colleagues commented in the selection process that “Debbie is a behind-the-scenes Assessor that is very knowledgeable in all aspects of our organization and the inner workings of the Assessor’s Office,” They also wrote that throughout her career she has always been an integral contributor to the Colorado Assessors Association serving as a District Chair, and to this day is still the Secretary of the Association.
As an experienced user of Tyler Technologies software, she has been very active and helpful on the Tyler Software Committee. She has always been willing to work with and help other counties with any issue that they might have whether that is legislative, appraisals, computer issues, or dealing with the public.
Debbie is retiring this January, but according to her staff, she has graciously agreed to assist the Assessor's Office through reappraisal after her official retirement. This is just who Debbie has been throughout her career. Her coworkers praise her for her extensive knowledge of the Colorado Property Tax Assessment, but most of all respect her kindness and dedication to her work and coworkers.
Delta County would like to thank Debbie for her dedication to the residents of Delta County, for being a role model to her associates in the Assessor's Office, and for her positive and kind attitude. We wish her all the best in her retirement, she will be truly missed.
For more information about the Delta County Assessor’s Office, please visit:
https://www.deltacountyco.gov/5/Assessor
