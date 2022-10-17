The Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program (COSWAP) awarded Delta County 10-weeks of wildland fire fuels mitigation work valued at $108,360. The mitigation work will focus on planned projects in Wildland Urban Interface(WUI) areas, strategically designed to protect the community in case of wildfire.
In November, the grant will fund two weeks of work that will begin clearing G50 Road in preparation for the new boat ramp area. The other eight weeks will be spent in Paonia and on the Grand Mesa, near Cedaredge, next summer. “Delta County is thrilled to be partnering with COSWAP to assist us on these incredibly important fuel reduction projects to immediately benefit Delta County communities with a focus on protecting life, property, and critical infrastructure.” Said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley. “These crews will be a vital component of completion of some of the biggest fire mitigation projects the County has planned in 2022 and 2023.”
The Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program (COSWAP) within the Department of Natural Resources was launched by Governor Polis’ administration through the bipartisan SB 21-258 to invest in targeted wildfire risk mitigation, prioritize, and fund key mitigation projects. COSWAP is designed to quickly move $17.5 million in state stimulus funds to start on-the-ground work on fuel reduction projects and increase Colorado's capacity to conduct critical forest restoration and wildfire mitigation work that will increase community resilience and protect life, property, and infrastructure.
The eligibility requirements of the COSWAP Workforce Development grant allowed for federal agencies, state agencies, local governments, tribes, public utilities with infrastructure or land ownership, registered homeowner associations, property owner associations, formal neighborhood associations, road districts, wildfire councils, or non-profit organizations that promote fuel reduction projects.
More information about the COSWAP program
For information about Delta County, please visit www.DeltaCounty.com.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.