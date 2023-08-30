The Delta County Bred & Fed Program has been an integral part of the Delta County Fair since the mid 1990’s and is still going strong.
The program grew from a belief that local producers could provide competitive stock to 4-H and FFA members at an affordable price. A value the Bred & Fed program still holds strong today, nearly thirty years later.The program's goal is to enhance availability of high quality stock, produced locally, to the youth exhibiting at the Delta County Fair. The producer’s role is to raise the quality of their stock to enhance the ability of the kids to compete nationally. For producers it provides another avenue for marketing their stock. Everyone benefits from the synergy of the community working together.
The popularity of the Bred & Fed program continues to grow with more exhibitors choosing to exhibit local animals each year. This year’s top selling animal at the Delta County Fair was a steer produced locally by Cunnigham Beefmasters, selling to Pioneer Propane for $10,500.00. While historically, the Bred and Fed programs worked independently per species, in recent years, a committee, with representatives for each species, has been formed to strengthen the program as a whole and work together as one.
The program is funded entirely through local sponsors and the proceeds are used to benefit all the Bred & Fed exhibitors selling Delta County Bred & Fed stock at the Junior Livestock Sale for the Delta County Fair and to highlight the local Producers.
Thanks to those generous sponsors, at the 2023 Delta County Fair, the program was able to provide Ad-Ons to the Junior Market Livestock Sale with checks for: 21 Swine exhibitors, 15 Beef exhibitors, 15 Lamb exhibitors and 30 Goat exhibitors, totaling $5375.00 .The Delta County Bred & Fed Program was also pleased to sponsor nearly $400 in awards for the 27 PeeWee Exhibitors at the Delta County Fair and provided Custom Producer Hoodies for the Grand & Reserve Champion Bred & Fed Producers for each species.
Thanks to our generous community sponsors. Without you this wouldn't be possible. For more information on the Delta County Bred & Fed Program, including enrollment dates and rules, contact dcbredandfed@gmail.com.
