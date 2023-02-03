Delta, CO (February 2, 2023) Misinformation is being posted publicly and on social media about the Delta County Land Use Code (LUC). As a result, people have been making incorrect assumptions about the LUC and what it does (or doesn’t) do. For example, we are not talking about building codes (How a structure is built). Land Use regulations have been in place, in one form or another, since 1985. There also could be confusion about where to find information. Information about the Master Plan and Land Use Code remains available via a County sponsored website: DeltaCountyPlan.com - not to be confused with a new, community-based website titled DeltaCountyPlanning.com, sharing opinions of individuals.
Some argue that having any type of regulation infringes on private property rights. Federal, State, and local governments are afforded the authority to establish laws and policies. General-law counties, like Delta County, have powers that state law expressly or implicitly authorizes, so Counties function as an extension of the State to implement certain State regulations.
The LUC for Delta County does not discriminate. The LUC for Delta County does not affect property within city/town limits. The LUC for Delta County does not affect designated agricultural land.
So, why was the land use code created and implemented in Delta County in the first place? Experience has demonstrated that neighbors don’t always get along. This can lead to neighbors taking matters into their own hands, which we know can escalate delicate situations to sometimes hostile and dangerous situations that the Sheriff’s Department then is required to rectify or the courts get involved, at the very least. Some protests erupt because property owners can’t do what they want yet, the neighbors around them disagree with what they are doing. Often the County is asked by one of the parties to intervene (complaint). Not much could be done without enforceable guidelines when these neighbors came to heads and reached out to the County for assistance.
To provide some background… The Delta County Master Plan was adopted in May 2018 after significant public engagement. This Plan anticipated (re)writing and coordinating land use regulations that have been in place as far back as 1985. After years of carefully considering community members, the Delta County Land Use Code was adopted on January 5, 2021.
First and foremost, the LUC (aka zoning) is a permissive document identifying what type of review (if any) applies to what zoning designation and what standards might apply. So, assuming that the LUC does not allow something is different from how the LUC is implemented. Ordinances (laws) were/are not affected by the LUC. What the Planning Department and the Commission are trying to accomplish for the community is to protect our lands from serious violations, including health violations and legal conflicts, received from complaints from other residents.
The LUC attempted to establish a clear expectation for what I could do on my property and what I could expect to happen next door that could affect my property. Lists are meant to be illustrative, recognizing that land use is an ever-evolving topic. The Planning Director was afforded the authority to make determinations (interpretations) and decisions to avoid months of processing to the Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners. A disagreement with a determination or decision by the Director can be appealed to the Board of Adjustment (BoA). The BoA, similar to the Planning Commission (PC), is made up of community members who are our neighbors, small business owners, employees, and friends. The BoA (PC) volunteers have applied, were interviewed, and were appointed by the elected Delta County Commissioners, as required by State statute.
Why is the County updating the LUC two years after it was adopted? It started with local surveyors requesting more certainty in the LUC and better clarity about terminology and process. Through implementation, it was discovered that there was ambiguous language, and the LUC format did not allow the ability to search for various items easily. It was discovered that the LUC conflicted with specific ordinances (laws). Public hearings on the Garnet Mesa solar project and a telecommunication project highlighted the need for regulations that established clear expectations for these uses.
On December 7, 2022, the Board of County Commissioners requested that the Planning Commission report on criteria for lot size variances. The Planning Commission held public hearings on December 14, 2022, and January 11, 2023. The Planning Commission closed the public hearing for the Land Use Code on January 11, 2023. The Planning Commission’s task (scope) is limited to reporting to the Board regarding lot size variances only.
The next Planning Commission meeting will be held on February 8, 2023, which includes finishing their deliberation and report on lot size variances. The public is invited to attend via Zoom; however, there is no public comment for the 2022 Land Use Code during this meeting. There is one other project on the agenda that is being continued at the applicant’s request, so there will be no hearing/comment on that project. For those wanting to speak on the 2022 Land Use Code, the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will afford that opportunity at a public hearing after the Planning Commission has submitted its report. Once the report has been submitted, the BoCC will announce a scheduled public meeting to review the plan.
Under the Colorado Open Meeting Law (COML), a meeting accessible only electronically complies as long as the means to access is made available to the public. The link to the meeting agenda that identifies how to access this meeting is posted here:
https://www.deltacountyco.gov/AgendaCenter/Delta-County-Planning-Commission-6
The Delta County Planning Department's mission is to provide a safe and healthy community for present and future generations by;
o Providing equitable and quality service to the public
o Treating one another with respect and dignity
o Acting with fiscal responsibility
For more information about the Delta County Planning Department or to contact us, please visit www.DeltaCountyCO.gov.
