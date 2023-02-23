cedaredge ffa

Pictured: Dave Whittlesey, Taryn Wolcott, Hayden Rupp

On February 2, 2023, Delta County Farm and Livestock Bureau donated $500 to each of the local High School's Agriculture Programs.

Dave Whittlesey, President of DCF&LB, presented a check to Ben Gray and Aylan Bayles of Delta High School FFA

delta ffa

Pictured: Dave Whittlesey, Ben Gray, Aylan Bayles

Dave Whittlesey presented a check to Taryn Wolcott and Hayden Rupp of Cedaredge High School FFA

Dave Whittlesey presented a check to Kaylee Simpson of the North Fork High School FFA.

nfhs ffa

Pictured: Dave Whittlesey, Kaylee Simpson

 

