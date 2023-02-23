On February 2, 2023, Delta County Farm and Livestock Bureau donated $500 to each of the local High School's Agriculture Programs.
Dave Whittlesey, President of DCF&LB, presented a check to Ben Gray and Aylan Bayles of Delta High School FFA
Dave Whittlesey presented a check to Taryn Wolcott and Hayden Rupp of Cedaredge High School FFA
Dave Whittlesey presented a check to Kaylee Simpson of the North Fork High School FFA.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.