ACTIVE CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING/HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS:
The following locations have been CLOSED by local authorities due to Hazardous Conditions or Damages:
- Delta County Fairgrounds Boat Ramp parking area - High Water Flows on the North Fork of the Gunnison have reached into the pavilion and parking area. Due to the high water in the parking area this area has been closed off and parking moved to the grassy area near Doc Maloney Way. Boats can launch from boat ramp if carried down but vehicles are not allowed into the area due to water and soft ground.
- Paonia River Park - Trails at the River Park, below the Paonia K-8 school and the Boat Ramp have been closed due to high water and localized flooding per the Western Slope Conservation Center
- Confluence Park - Delta - Disc Golf Hole # 14 - The City of Delta reports Hole 14 on the Disc Golf Course is flooded. Residents should avoid the area and watch for localized flooding at Confluence Park
Delta County urges residents utilizing the Sand Hill Crane Landing Boat Ramp at G50 Road on the Gunnison River to exercise caution when pulling into the parking area and be aware of the potential for ground water and soft parking areas from localized flooding into the boat ramp area.
Flooding and Swift-Water Safety Tips
The North Fork of the Gunnison, Gunnison and Uncompahgre Rivers are all running extremely high and fast this year. Sheriff Taylor and local fire Chiefs encourage residents to avoid recreational activities on or near the rivers this spring due to soft banks, fast moving water, high water levels and large amount of debris in the rivers and streams.
If you witness someone fall out of a kayak, raft or other watercraft into the river or someone on the bank fall into a river or stream, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not attempt to jump in and rescue them. Local fire departments are trained in swift-water rescues and have specialized equipment to help rescue people from the river. If you fall into the river, swim to the nearest shore and if assistance is needed call 9-1-1. When calling emergency dispatch, be prepared to give a detailed location of where the person(s) went into the river or where you are and any landmarks, features that can help dispatch direct emergency responders to the scene.
Statement from Sheriff Mark Taylor regarding water recreation:
On May 5th, Sheriff Taylor issued the following statement regarding recreational activities on local rivers during peak runoff:
"Due to the high volume of spring runoff and the treacherous conditions of our local rivers, streams and creeks; Sheriff Taylor strongly urges people to stay off these waterways until the treacherous conditions subside. Not only are you putting yourself in danger but you could also be putting first responders in danger as they respond to help in an emergency. "
Stay Informed on Current Weather Conditions
- Monitor local weather forecasts. During spring runoff, stream flows are highest during extended periods of warm weather and during rain storms which can rapidly melt snow pack.
- Be aware that peak stream flows may occur during evening hours after snow melt reaches lower elevations and may not occur during daylight hours
Stay safe near Waterways
- Keep children and pets away from fast-moving streams, rivers, culverts, irrigation ditches and other water sources. Ditch and river banks are saturated this time of year and pets or children could fall into the fast moving water and be swept away or under the current and get caught on debris in the water.
- Do not attempt to swim in or cross fast moving creeks and rivers during runoff time. Just six inches of water can knock an adult off their feet.
- Be especially careful around streams and rivers at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers in the dark.
- Do not camp or park vehicles in the low areas along streams, rivers and washes during runoff. Water could suddenly rise, especially overnight and trap you or make it so you are unable to get out of the location you parked in.
Stay safe while driving
- Never drive through high water. Just two feet of moving water is enough to carry away most vehicles!
- Obey barricades and road closures. They were put there for your safety!
- If your vehicle stalls while driving through rapidly rising or moving water, abandon it and climb to higher ground and call 9-1-1 for help.
- Never attempt to drive over a flooded roadway. The road base or culvert may have washed out and not be visible and cause you to drive into the waterway.
Preparedness:
Delta County staff and leadership working with local municipalities and state partners to prepare for anticipated spring flooding in Delta County. Residents are urged to take action now to mitigate against flooding on private property. Delta County and the entire Western Slope have seen record-breaking snow this winter, and while the snow is a welcome relief after years of intense drought, now is the time for residents to start preparing to mitigate the risk of rising flood waters along creeks, streams, and rivers once the snow begins to melt in the beginning in late April through June. Read the latest press release from Delta County.
Steps to take to prepare for Flooding BEFORE it happens:
- Be informed - sign up for flood safety alerts. Subscribe to news updates and social media alerts from the National Weather Service, Stream Flow Alerts from the USGS, and for Emergency Alerts from Delta County and local municipalities via Delta County Alerts.
- Consider Flood Insurance - One inch of water can cause over $25,000 in damages. Now is the time to look into flood insurance - it takes 30 days to take effect! Learn more about Flood Insurance and ways to be prepared at FloodSmart.gov.
- Make a Plan and Build a Kit - Develop a family safety plan - do your kids know how to get to high ground if flooding occurs? Are there roads near your home that could flood and trap you? Do you have extra medicine, food, water, and supplies if you have to stay at home? If you must evacuate - how will you protect your pets and livestock or evacuate them? Prepare a flood emergency kit by gathering necessary items like a first aid kit, non-perishable food to last several days, medications, copies of essential documents, etc. Learn more at Ready.gov.
- Know if your home is in a flood plain! Know the status of your property - check the flood hazard map online.
- Harden your property with sandbags or building berms to divert water from structures.
Sandbags
The County and the following municipalities have a limited number of FREE sandbags and sand available to residents to help prepare for potential flooding.
Sandbag guidelines:
- Please be respectful of jurisdictional bag limits and requirements. Some jurisdictions require you to call to get the bags during business hours or to write down how many bags you took, etc to ensure bags are being distributed equally.
- These sandbags are intended to help protect residences and are available in small quantities. If you need several hundred bags for a retaining wall, we encourage residents to order bags from local retailers or online distributors who can ship the bags directly to your home and then purchase a load of sand from a local gravel company which can be delivered to your home to avoid filling and hauling bags to your home.
- All locations are self-fill for sandbags. County and municipal staff are not available to fill sandbags for residents.
Municipalities:
The following municipalities have made sandbags available only for residents within city limits:
City of Delta
- Sand and sandbags are available at 1102 1/2 Bluff Street - Delta.
- To request sandbags, please call 970-275-4923. Staff is available 7 days a week and will respond and get you bags. Sand is available 24/7.
Town of Cedaredge
- Bags are located at Town Hall at 235 W Main Street - Cedaredge. Questions - call 970-856-3123. Limited # of bags per in-town resident.
- Sand is available at Public Works at 160 SE High Country Avenue next to Cedaredge Foodtown.
Town of Orchard City
- Town Shop, 9545 2100 Rd. Orchard City
- Bags are in a blue barrel beside the sand pile between the cones. For questions/assistance, call Town Hall at 970-835-3337.
Town of Crawford
- Bags are available at Crawford Town Hall and Town Shop, 425 Hwy 92, Crawford.
- These sandbags can be filled with sand at the District 3 Road & Bridge shop sand pile next to the Fire Department. For assistance, call 970-921-4725.
Town of Hotchkiss
- Bags and sand available at the Town Shop, 502 Clara Vista Street up on Barrow Mesa
- To request bags call Town Hall at 970-872-5452 or 970-872-3663 and staff will meet you at the Public Works Shop to get you bags. Bags are only available to Town of Hotchkiss Residents and are only available Monday - Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.
Unincorporated Delta County:
For residents in unincorporated Delta County outside city limits:
- Questions? Call: 970-874-2101
- Limit of 100 Bags per household
District 1 - Delta Area
- Road & Bridge Shop at 18830 G Road, Delta
District 2 - Surface Creek
- Road & Bridge Shop at 2544 S Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge
District 3 - North Fork
- Delta County Fairgrounds at 403 S 4th Street, Hotchkiss
- Bags and sand are out back by the dugouts. A limited quantity of bags is left out at one time. If no bags are out, please call Jeff Williams, fairgrounds maintenance at 970-644-1423 (available Monday - Friday from 8 am to 4pm).
Organizations who have Volunteered to Help Residents Prepare for Flooding
The following churches, organizations and businesses have volunteered to help residents who are home-bound, or unable to fill and haul sandbags to their home to prepare for anticipated spring flooding. Please note - due to statutory limitations, local and county governments are not allowed to work on private property. County/town staff therefore can't assist with sandbags or debris removal on private property and staff can not make recommendations of what preparations may be needed to protect private property. County and town staff are focused on protecting infrastructure such as roads, bridges and culverts.
If your organization/company would like to be added to the below list to volunteer to help residents, please contact Lindsay Mitchell, Public Information Specialist to be added to this list.
- Region 10 - Council on Aging - 970-249-2436 - Joe Walker , Community Living Services Coordinator
- Pack 485 Cub Scouts - Porta Vigil 970-596-1816
Delta County FEMA Flood Hazard Mapping
- See whether your property is in a FEMA Flood Hazard Zone by reviewing the Delta County FEMA Flood Hazard Map.
Stream Gauges - U.S. Geological Service (USGS)
- USGS National Water Dashboard
- USGS Water Alert - subscribe to Alerts from local stream gauges
- USGS Water Watch - Colorado showing all USGS Streamflow gauges in Colorado
- Uncompahgre River at Delta, CO - Stream Gauge
- Escalante Creek near Delta, CO - Stream Gauge
- Surface Creek at Cedaredge, CO - Stream Gauge - Located in Town of Cedaredge
- Surface Creek Near Cedaredge, CO - Stream Gauge - Located North of Cedaredge
- North Fork of the Gunnison River - Above Lazear - Stream Gauge
- North Fork of the Gunnison River - Below Paonia -Stream Gauge
- Hubbard Creek at Highway 133 - Bowie, CO - Stream Gauge
- North Fork Gunnison River near Somerset, CO - Stream Gauge
- Anthracite Creek - Kebler Pass- Stream Gauge
National Weather Service
- Colorado Basin - River Forecast Center | Current River Conditions | Soil Moisture Interactive Map
- Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service - Current River Observations - Western Colorado
- Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service - River Forecasts - Western Colorado
- Advanced Hyrologic Prediction Service - Long Range Flood Risk - Western Colorado
- National Weather Service - Spring Weather Safety Presentation (PDF)
- National Weather Service - Live Radar
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
Snow Water Equivalent charts are linked below but also visual charts are embedded below.
- USDA NRCS Snowtel Monitors - Once on the page, zoom in to Western Colorado to view snow totals and change data conditions in right-hand panel
- Park Reservoir - Grand Mesa Snow Water Equivalent Chart
- Mesa Lakes - Grand Mesa Snow Water Equivalent Chart
- Overland Reservoir - Hubbard Park area up Stevens Gulch Snow Water Equivalent Chart
- Columbine Pass - Uncompahgre Plateau Snow Water Equivalent Chart
- McClure Pass Snow Water Equivalent Chart
- Gunnison River Basin Snow Water Equivalent Chart
Colorado Division of Natural Resources
FEMA - National Flood Insurance Program
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.