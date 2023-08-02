Due to high temperatures and lack of rain, the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM), has placed all of Delta County in the first stage of drought -Abnormally Dry. Please conserve water.
With hot and dry conditions, wildfire season is upon us, and homeowners should maintain a defensible space to minimize fire danger. Here are some tips from Colorado State University for protecting your home:
Zone 1 (0-5 feet from your home)
- Remove all flammable vegetation from your decks, roofs, and gutters, and immediate landscape
- Screen all vents, and exposed areas below decks and the foundation with 1/8 inch metal mesh
Zone 2 (5-30 feet)
- Remove large piles of logs, branches and slash
- Remove enough trees to give a minimum of ten feet between crowns
- Remove tree branches up to 10 feet above ground, or a third the total height of the tree, whichever is less.
For a complete list of tips, visit https://csfs.colostate.edu/wildfire-mitigation/protect-your-home-property-from-wildfire/.
This message is brought to you by The Canary Committee – a North Fork Valley group dedicated to preserving our precious water supply. The Canary Committee will have a booth at the Pickin’ in the Park concert series in Paonia Town Park on two Thursdays - August 3 and August 17. Come say hello and get water conservation and fire safety literature. For more information, contact us at canarycommittee@gmail.com.
