The Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, and Delta County 911 Dispatch, in partnership with local public safety and elected officials, are excited to announce the launch of a new emergency and community alert system for the Delta County 911 service area.
Delta County Alerts is a free service (message and data rates may apply) that allows Delta County 911 Dispatch, Emergency Management, and local law enforcement to send critical, timely public safety alerts via phone, text, and/or email (based on individual preference) to individuals and business owners when minutes matter most.
The new Delta County Alerts system will be powered by the cloud-based Genasys Emergency Management Software and will be utilized to share public safety alerts and provide community notification about potentially hazardous situations involving natural or manmade disasters and public safety incidents such as severe weather, wildfire notifications, evacuation orders, domestic water boil orders, major road closures, law enforcement activity, information on missing persons and more.
The Delta County Alerts system will be utilized throughout the Delta County 911 Dispatch service area which includes all of Delta County, eastern Montrose County in the Maher, Crystal Creek, and Black Mesa areas, and western Gunnison County in the Somerset, County Road 12- Kebler Pass and County Road 265- Muddy Creek areas. For residents who live in the Gunnison or Montrose County areas covered by Delta County Alerts, we also encourage you to sign up for the alert system for the county where you live to ensure you receive notifications from both Delta County 911 Dispatch and your home county.
Delta County Alerts will allow first responders to send emergency notifications to specific geographic areas of the County to aid in notification of residents and visitors during an emergency such as a wildfire or active public safety threat. The Delta County Alerts System replaces the previous emergency notification system known as CodeRED, which the county will stop using as of January 15, 2023.
Since Delta County Alerts is a local opt-in system that requires residents to sign up for notifications, local elected officials and first responders encourage ALL Delta County residents, and business owners to sign up with the new Delta County Alerts system as soon as possible before an emergency arises, to ensure you and your family can be notified. Registration is FREE and can be completed in just a few minutes.
To sign up, visit DeltaCountyAlerts.gov/Alerts or text “deltacounty” to 65513. Residents are
encouraged to sign up with their cell phone or email address to avoid conflicts with the 911 landline data imported into the system from 911 ALI records. Even if you previously registered with CodeRED or if you only have a landline, we still need all residents, property owners, and business owners in Delta County to sign up for the new system and enter their current contact information.
During the registration process, residents are asked to sign up using their physical home and work address, cell phone and landline numbers (if applicable), and email(s). A physical address is required for the notification system to send area-specific alerts to your neighborhood or place of business. Residents are also encouraged to select their zip code, what fire protection district they live in and the area that best identifies where their residence is located, so alerts can be sent to specific areas of the county. If you do not sign up with a physical address, you may miss out on critical emergency alerts!
If residents only have a landline, receive an error message when attempting to sign up, or need assistance signing up, they are encouraged to call the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 970-874-2000 Monday through Friday between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, and staff will assist residents with signing up. Questions or requests for assistance can also be emailed to dcalerts@deltacountyco.gov
Delta County 911 Dispatch and Emergency Management believe the transition to this new service will provide superior alerting and warning capabilities when minutes matter. Delta County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Stewart advised, “Public alert and warning is an essential service for protecting life and property during a disaster. In Western Colorado, it is more important than ever for residents to be able to receive critical information about wildfires and other disasters directly from the County in a timely manner.”
When asked about the decision to switch notification systems, Stewart said, “the decision to transition to a new alerting platform and launch Delta County Alerts was made over the course of approximately 18 months in conjunction with Delta County 911 Dispatch, emergency managers, and public safety professionals from across the West All-Hazards region. I encourage everyone to sign up for the new system immediately, and if possible, assist family, neighbors, and friends in signing up so everyone can receive accurate, timely alerts when minutes matter most.”
After signing up for Delta County Alerts, Delta County Emergency Management and 911 Dispatch encourage all residents to program the following contact information into their cell phone so they recognize phone calls, texts, and emails coming from the alert system in an emergency:
Email: Delta County Alerts – noreply@genasys.com
Phone Calls: Delta County Alerts – 970-874-5905
Text Messages: Sender ID 65513
Delta County has worked alongside Montrose, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel, and Hinsdale Counties throughout this process and each county is launching its own county-specific emergency notification system, each of which is powered by the same Emergency Management software. Anyone who works in, or frequently travels to surrounding counties is encouraged to sign up for alerts in those counties via the below links.
To learn more about the Delta County Alerts notification system, review a list of frequently asked questions and sign up, visit the official Delta County Alerts website at DeltaCountyCO.gov/Alerts.
County Emergency Notification System Links for other West All-Hazard Region counties:
Montrose County: https://montrose.genasys.com/portal/en
Gunnison County: https://gunnison.genasys.com/portal/en
Ouray County: https://ouray.genasys.com/portal/en
San Miguel County: https://sanmiguel.genasys.com/portal/en
Hinsdale County: https://hinsdale.genasys.com/portal/en
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.