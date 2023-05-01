It is an exciting time at Delta Library! Thank you to the library patrons, volunteers, and friends who joined us at the Carnegie Library last week. It was a wonderful event that celebrated the history of the Carnegie Library and brought the community together to share in our excitement about the the new building.
The Delta Library will be temporarily closed during the move. Here is the most up-to-date information on the process and how it will impact library services and programming.
General Updates
- The Delta Library is moving to a new building this summer! We expect the last day of library services in the Carnegie building to be Saturday, April 29. Delta Library will be closed for several months during the move.
- During the closure, we encourage our Delta Library patrons to visit the Cedaredge Library and the online library at deltalibraries.org.
- Delta Library is no longer a pick up location for holds on materials. We encourage Delta patrons to use Cedaredge Library as a pick up location for holds during the move.
- Cedaredge Library is expanding hours to accommodate additional use starting in May.
- Cedaredge Library hours will be Tue-Fri 10am-6pm and Sat 10am-4pm starting May 1.
- Due to the pending installation of shelving, furniture, and technology, as well as moving items to the new building, the closure will last several months.
- The Delta Library phone number, 970.874.9630, is not changing.
Programming Updates
- Regular programming at Delta Library will either be temporarily postponed or will move to a different location during the move.
- Delta Storytime will not meet May-July.
- Cedaredge Library will host Storytime every Wednesday at 10:30am starting in May.
- The Delta Library book club will meet at Doghouse Espresso starting in May.
- The Bereavement Book Club will meet at HopeWest starting in May. There is also a virtual option.
- The Scrabble group will meet at Fuel Coffee starting in May.
- The spring session of English Language Learning classes ended on April 19. Stay tuned for updates on the summer session.
- High School Equivalency classes will not meet in May. Stay tuned for updates on when classes will resume.
- The 2023 Summer Reading Program will be offered in alternative locations and will include take-home activity kits.
We need your help! The big move is fast approaching and we are seeking volunteers. Please fill out the volunteer application below and check "Delta Library" as your preference if you are able to help with the move.
https://deltalibraries.org/forms/volunteer-application/
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.