Delta County is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the planning process for the development of a new playground area at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, CO. With the support of a Colorado Health Foundation grant awarded to the county in the fall of 2022, Delta County has engaged in a comprehensive re-imagining of the Fairgrounds playground, prioritizing community input and following the equitable development and built environment planning tool kit provided by The Colorado Health Foundation.
In collaboration with organizations such as The Nature Connection, Delta County Libraries, Partners of Delta County, and Delta County Human Services, Delta County assembled a diverse group of residents to provide valuable input on the design of the new playground area. This inclusive approach ensures that the space will cater to the needs and preferences of Delta County's diverse population of residents. Sean Dollard, Program Officer with The Colorado Health Foundation, expressed excitement about supporting Delta County's focus on equitable design and community engagement practices:
"This funding opportunity has a compelling trajectory toward ensuring all physical activity spaces are designed with community members' intent top of mind, which will always culminate toward the most equitable activation of public spaces." Lindsay Mitchell, Public Information Specialist for Delta County, highlighted the progress made during the planning meetings, stating,
"Beginning in April, we have sometimes held more than one focus group each month. The group of local citizens, volunteering their time, came together to design a space suited for Delta County and very well deserved in our community.”
Matt Jennings, the grant writer for Delta County and responsible for securing the planning grant, said, “Lindsay and I worked hard to create an environment at each meeting that ignited creativity and fun, providing dinner, games, toys, giveaways, interpreters, childcare, and mileage reimbursement. Our ultimate goal was to get people to the table who normally are not invited into processes like these. We needed to eliminate any perceived barriers for our group participants, so they would come and enjoy the experience and feel comfortable enough to contribute their opinions and ideas. We encouraged diverse perspectives and had representatives from the library, fairgrounds, and schools involved.”
“We have all become friends, and no one was upset or left feeling like their voices were not heard or their opinions were not validated.
The Colorado Health Foundation's process with thistool kit taught us a lot about how to come together from all walks of life, make strong group decisions, and walk away smiling and with friends. There has to be something said for that!" After completing several steps of the planning process, the Co-Creators, the dedicated volunteer group, collaborated with a playground specialist, Kerry White from Urban Play Studio, to finalize their ideas.
Renderings of the proposed playground, created by Urban Play Studio, will be showcased during a Community Night event on July 28th at the Fairgrounds. At the event, members of the public will have the opportunity to comment and put input on the design to the group participants that will be present to engage with the community and provide insights into why specific choices were made. It is important to note that while the choices made by the group are not guaranteed by the grant, they represent the recommendations put forth by Delta County.
The official application, including the selected playground design concept, will be submitted to The Colorado Health Foundation and other funding sources for consideration of a full grant that could fund the construction costs of the new playground area.
For more information about The Delta County Fairgrounds Playground, please visit https://www.deltacountyco.gov/771/Delta-County-Fairgrounds-New-Playground.
For more information about the Delta County Fair Community Night, please visit https://www.facebook.com/DeltaCountyCO. About the Colorado Health Foundation: The Colorado Health Foundation is committed to ensuring health is within reach for all Coloradans through investments, policy advocacy, learning, and capacity building.
For more information about their initiatives, please visit https://coloradohealth.org/ For media inquiries, please contact: Lindsay Mitchell, Delta County Public Information Specialist, lmitchell@deltacountyco.gov, 970-874-3583
