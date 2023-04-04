By the end of 2023, Delta County will have three direct charging, fast-charging (DCFC) electric vehicle charging stations installed, providing additional assurance to both Delta County locals and travelers along the West Elk Loop Scenic Byway who drive electric vehicles (EVs). These charging stations' expenses will be supported by funds awarded to the county by Charge Ahead Colorado (CAC), an initiative designed to support the installation of EV charging stations throughout the state, and in connection with the settlement of an enforcement action taken by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for violations of environmental laws and regulations not related to Delta County.
District #3 Commissioner Wendell Koontz stated that the upcoming stations in Delta, Hotchkiss, Cedaredge, and Crawford would mainly focus on serving visitors and travelers passing through Delta County. Nonetheless, he also mentioned that residents could have a growing interest in utilizing these stations. Commissioner Koontz expressed delight in securing the funding, viewing it as an investment toward Delta County's future. “Electric vehicle adoption within Colorado is growing at 50% yearly. A critical piece to ensuring continued growth requires additional charging infrastructure.” Said Commissioner Koontz “Rural areas of Colorado are the most underserved in terms of existing charging infrastructure.”
These charging stations have the infrastructure to deliver fast, high-power charging to electric vehicles. They will be available on a traveler’s map phone app of locations of EV charging stations. This means travelers who need stations, most of the time, must go another route with available stations. These stations were most wanted by EV travelers who the county would like to attract to our communities. They are designed with accessibility in mind to ensure that all users can use them easily and safely.
It's important to note that while these charging stations may have a cost associated with them, the convenience and benefits they offer regarding fast charging times and compatibility with most EV models make them very convenient to EV owners. Additionally, the fact that they are power share capable means they can be used efficiently and effectively even in areas with high demand for charging services.
Overall, efforts are being made to promote and support the adoption of electric vehicles by providing the necessary infrastructure to make charging convenient and accessible for both residents and travelers.
The increased incentives for charging stations and for communities that have been historically underserved is a positive step towards a more equitable and sustainable transportation system in Colorado.
To learn more about Charge Ahead Colorado, please visit
https://energyoffice.colorado.gov/transportation/grants-incentives/charge-ahead-colorad o. Press release about Colorado’s Charge Head Program can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aQh7X0l-Jt696v6lKNlHtsW2IeFMsmwS/view .
To sign-up for notifications from Delta County, visit our website at www.DeltaCountyCO.gov and click “Notify Me” on the home page. You can also visit us on Facebook at Facebook.com/deltacountyco.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.