Delta County residents – we need your input! Delta County is collaborating with the City of Delta, the towns of Cedaredge, Crawford, Hotchkiss, Orchard City, Paonia, the county’s fire protection districts, and Delta County School District 50J to update the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan this year.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan analyzes the county’s vulnerabilities to natural and human-caused hazards and identifies mitigation actions that the county, municipalities, Fire Protection Districts and/or the school district can take to lessen the impacts of disasters, minimize property damage and reduce the loss of life. The updated Hazard Mitigation Plan will ensure the county and participating jurisdictions remain eligible for FEMA pre- and post-disaster financial assistance.
The purpose of this survey is to collect information from the public and stakeholders to better understand the vulnerabilities within Delta County and each of its jurisdictions, as well as solicit input on how we can best mitigate, or reduce, the impacts of hazards before they occur. The survey consists of 12 questions and should take less than 5 minutes to complete. Please complete this survey by February 19. Thank you for your participation!
Tell us what you think! https://forms.office.com/r/VNTzTa7jPv
