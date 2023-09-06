Delta County, please welcome Deputy Savage & K9 Jocko. Deputy Savage has been employed with the Sheriff's Office since May 2023. Deputy Savage is a certified K9 Handler. Deputy Savage & her K9, Jocko, are temporarily filling the K9 slot for Sergeant Sanders & K9 Teg . Sgt. Sanders is suffering from an injury & unable to work the street. K9 Jocko has already been utilized for vehicle searches finding illegal narcotics. K9 Jocko also conducted a track for a lady who went missing from her residence & located the Lady. This K9 Team will be filling in for Sgt. Sanders.
