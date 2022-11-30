Delta, CO | November 30, 2022
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office Investigations and Patrol Divisions will be conducting Active Shooter training on Thursday, December 1, 2022 and Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the former Paonia Energy Tech Campus (old Paonia Middle School) located at 218 4th Street in Paonia. The training will involve simunition training (no live ammunition) with strict safety protocols in-place and will teach active shooter response tactics, building clearing and focus on development of critical skills for patrol deputies and investigators to respond to active-shooter type incidents.
Sheriff Taylor and Undersheriff Archibeque support high quality training for all Sheriff’s Office staff and this is a great opportunity for Deputies to conduct critical training in a safe manner. The Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the training inside the Energy Tech Building between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm on both Thursdays. Paonia residents can expect to see Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles parked at the building throughout the day and deputies in uniform and/or tactical vests outside and around the building. All training will occur in the building and is TRAINING only.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Superintendent Caryn Gibson and the Delta County School District for allowing the use of their facility for this critical training.
As the Paonia Energy Tech campus borders the North Fork School of Integrated Studies (NFIS), we want the public, parents and staff of the NFIS School to know that our training will have no impact on the school and there is NO threat or emergency occurring at the NFIS. We ask that the public NOT call 911 or Delta County Dispatch to report law enforcement at the Energy Tech Campus as there is no emergency.
