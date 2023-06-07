On Monday, June 5, 2023 at approximately 11:05 pm, the Delta County 911 Communication Center received a 911 call from a female stating her boyfriend, Stefan Hernandez-Bernardino, age 30, had been shot. The female caller also stated she believed the suspect, whom she identified as William Gulley, age 35; had shot himself and was deceased on scene. Deputies responded to 36753 Hoffman Road outside of Hotchkiss, to investigate and provide medical care until EMS could arrive safely.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered Stefan Hernandez-Bernardino appeared to have a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and another male, later identified as William Gulley, was laying on the floor unconscious and unresponsive with what appeared to be major trauma to the head. North Fork EMS arrived on scene a short time later and quickly transported the two men to the North Fork High School where two CareFlight helicopters were waiting to fly the patients to St. Mary’s Hospital.
On the morning of Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence at 36753 Hoffman Road. During their investigation, they collected evidence related to this incident and conducted several interviews. Investigators were able to determine based on evidence and interviews that an altercation took place at the Hoffman Rd residence which resulted in William Gulley shooting Stefan Hernandez-Bernardino in the abdomen. After the initial altercation took place, Stefan Hernandez-Bernardino and William Gulley had another altercation where Gulley was knocked unconscious after suffering a blow to the head that resulted in a large amount of blood loss.
Both Stefan Hernandez-Bernadino and William Gulley were transported to St. Mary’s for treatment for their injuries and as of Wednesday, June 7th, Stefan was in stable condition. The suspect, William Gulley was treated for minor injuries and released. After his release, William was subsequently arrested by investigators and charged with Assault in the First Degree (Class 3 Felony) and booked into the Delta County Jail.
Investigators determined the incident was isolated to a disturbance that occurred between three roommates and there is no public safety threat. Charges are based on probable cause and Mr. Gulley is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
