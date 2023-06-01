As we kick off summer with Memorial Day weekend, Delta County and local first responders continue to urge residents and tourists to exercise caution around streams and rivers due to runoff. Snowpack levels on the Grand Mesa as of May 25th show approximately 70 inches of snow remains at the Park Reservoir snotel (snow telemetry) and 28 inches of snow at the Overland Reservoir snotel. According to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, Delta County should expect a warm up in temperatures over the next two weeks as we head into June which will keep localized flooding risk high along creeks such as Surface Creek, Leroux Creek and rivers as high elevation snow continues to melt.
The North Fork of the Gunnison River is still running fast with daily flows exceeding 4,000 cubic feet per second and is causing significant erosion to river banks between Paonia and Pleasure Park. For your safety, everyone is encouraged to stay back from the banks of rivers and streams which may be saturated and/or unstable from spring runoff and could give away unexpectedly. First responders also urge residents and visitors to avoid floating or rafting on the North Fork of the Gunnison River due to high flows which are causing hard to navigate rapids and a large amount of debris in the river. Due to erosion along the banks, the river is littered with large cottonwood trees which have been washed into the river and it is creating hazardous conditions for rafts. Responders have already performed several high-risk river rescues and we ask that you please wait until water levels drop to enjoy the rafting opportunities in the North Fork valley for your safety and that of the first responders.
Highway 133 between Somerset and Paonia remains closed but the CO Department of Transportation (CDOT) has selected a contractor to place a temporary bridge over Bear Creek which washed the culvert out and caused extensive damage to the highway on May 2nd. Timelines for the temporary bridge to re-open the highway are expected soon and updates on the closure can be viewed at: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co133bowieculvert. Until the highway is opened, CDOT has implemented a shuttle van program to provide FREE shuttle service for residents who work in the Roaring Fork Valley. Shuttles will depart from the Town of Paonia and run to Carbondale and back each day and drop residents off at the Roaring Fork Transit Authority bus depot in Carbondale so they can take a RFTA bus to their place of employment and back. For more information on the shuttle service, please visit the Delta County Flooding Resource page at: DeltaCountyCO.gov/Flooding or contact CDOT.
Throughout the extended Highway 133 closure, small businesses have been impacted economically. Delta and Gunnison County Emergency Management are working with the CO Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and (DHSEM) the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to collect information on businesses economically impacted by the Highway 133 incident. In order for Delta and Gunnison Counties to qualify for a Small Business Administration Disaster Declaration, Delta and Gunnison Counties must collect information from businesses which have experienced economic losses and are interested in obtaining low-interest government backed loans as part of recovery efforts from the Small Business Administration (SBA). For full information on the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and how to fill out a worksheet to report losses to the State of Colorado and start the process, please visit: DeltaCountyCO.gov/Flooding.
Residents who are experiencing damage to their home, or property from flood waters are encouraged to document the damage with photos and video as the damage is occurring and after water recedes. The State Office of Emergency Management may ask for damage assessments to be completed in the future and depending on the type of property (residential or agricultural), documentation may be requested from residents to value damages and show before, during and after photos.
