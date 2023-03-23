More than 20 police canine teams from around the country will compete on April 22, 2023, in the High Desert Police K9 Challenge at the Delta County Fairgrounds. The K9s and their handlers will compete for the “Top Dog” in categories such as obedience, agility, detection, fastest dog, hardest hitting, hardest biting, and muzzle work.
The one-day event will begin at 9 am, with competitors showcasing the talent and bravery needed to keep our communities safe. The event is hosted by High Desert Police K-9 Association (HDPK9A) which was developed in 2021 to address the need to offer training and certifications to K9 handlers at smaller departments in Western Colorado, Eastern Utah, and Wyoming.
“We take pride in these police K-9 trials as many smaller departments can not afford to send their handles to training and certification classes. They often train alone and don’t have the necessary resources to rely on,” said Keith Sanders, Sergeant for the Delta County Sheriff’s Department and K-9 Handler. “It’s an event Western Colorado should be very proud of because we’re hosting fellow public safety professionals from around the country who recognize the value in all we do.”
HDPK9A covers the expenses of instructors and trainers willing to travel to instruct the K9 teams at no cost to the handler or department. The training and certifications help the K9 teams meet, if not exceed, the national standards set forth by court cases and nationally recognized associations. HDPK9A also offers funds to assist handlers with medical expenses incurred after their K9 partners retire from service.
HDPK9A offers sponsorships to help with these costs and the costs of the High Desert Police K9 Challenge. The sponsorships range from $350 to $1,000 and provide various marketing benefits with each sponsorship level. They will also be hosting a raffle and silent auction with donated items up for bids, such as a new set of four tires, a side of beef with processing, a whole pig with processing, an oil change, and much more.
This is a free event and is open to the public. Please leave your pets at home as they could distract the working K-9s.
