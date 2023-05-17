dhs ffa

Delta FFA competed at several State Competitions this week and came home with many successes!  All 11 Delta High School competitors placed in the top 25% of over 2000 contestants from across the state.  

Floriculture- Gold team, top 9 in the state 

Paige Kehmeier- Gold individual

Anika Hovel- Gold individual

Aylin Bayles- Silver individual

Sydnie Atchley- Bronze individual

Livestock Judging- Gold team- top 10 in the state

Lola Mitchell- Gold individual

Landon Spaedt- Silver individual

Jaycee Christie- Silver individual

Veterinary Science- Silver team

Bailey Martinez- Gold individual

Lola Mitchell- Gold individual

Julia Nelson- Silver individual

Ag Mechanics:

John Dexter- Gold individual

Cameron Teal- Bronze individual

Honorable mention and teammates: 

Ellie Magner

Juliana Stagner

 

