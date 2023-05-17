Delta FFA competed at several State Competitions this week and came home with many successes! All 11 Delta High School competitors placed in the top 25% of over 2000 contestants from across the state.
Floriculture- Gold team, top 9 in the state
Paige Kehmeier- Gold individual
Anika Hovel- Gold individual
Aylin Bayles- Silver individual
Sydnie Atchley- Bronze individual
Livestock Judging- Gold team- top 10 in the state
Lola Mitchell- Gold individual
Landon Spaedt- Silver individual
Jaycee Christie- Silver individual
Veterinary Science- Silver team
Bailey Martinez- Gold individual
Lola Mitchell- Gold individual
Julia Nelson- Silver individual
Ag Mechanics:
John Dexter- Gold individual
Cameron Teal- Bronze individual
Honorable mention and teammates:
Ellie Magner
Juliana Stagner
