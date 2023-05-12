Longtime Delta Health Foundation board member, Tom Huerkamp generously bequeathed funds to be left to Western Colorado Community Foundation, which in turn set up a legacy fund for Delta Health Foundation to provide professional development opportunities for Delta Health staff. Tom truly valued education and recognized the importance of health care workers, and the amount of training and expense involved in getting into the healthcare field, as well as staying up to date. Part of this fund will help bring Critical Care Nuts & Bolts for nurse training to Delta Health in May; our hope is that at least 50 individuals will be able to participate in this event! In addition, the foundation has awarded scholarships for ongoing education to seven (7) Delta Health employees, in the first quarter of 2023.
Don’t forget to get signed up for the 12th Annual Pea Green Pedal, which will now also offer a mountain bike/gravel ride as a part of the event! Please join us on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Pea Green Community Center! Your registration for this event will include lunch, two drink tickets, a Delta Health Foundation gaiter, and an entry into a drawing to win a free bike! Visit: www.runsignup.com/deltahealthfoundationpeagreenpedal to register today. Help support Delta Health Foundation's mission to inspire generosity and support remarkable care for our community through Delta Health! For additional information, visit foundationdeltahealth.org or contact Darnell Place-Wise at 970-399-2610 or dwise@deltahospital.org.
