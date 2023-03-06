Delta Health Foundation just finished up our 21st year! Thank you will never be enough to each and every individual and organization who has donated to the Foundation, allowing us to focus on our mission which is to inspire generosity, and support remarkable care for our community through Delta Health. Our support of Delta Health includes providing scholarships for ongoing education for employees, providing funding for specialized equipment and department needs, and assisting patient needs via our Oncology and Lymphedema funds, as well as a patient fund. Other Delta Health Foundation funds include a Scholarships fund, a Nurses fund, and a Better Together fund.
2022 was a great year for the Foundation as we were able to award $78,253.08; here is a glimpse into some of our giving this past year:
- Awarded $13,182.00 in scholarships for 15 Delta Health Employees.
- Secured a $5000.00 grant to purchase a ceiling lift for ICU.
- Provided $660.78 for 3 individuals to receive compression garments from our Lymphedema fund.
- Provided $5350 in Gas Cards for Oncology and Infusion Patients and $3518.70 for specialized shirts for oncology patients, to allow for easier port access during treatment.
- Established a fund for patients in need.
- Gifted $5738.00 to several Delta Health employees as a part of our Better Together Fund; the fund is a hand up during a time of crisis.
- Donated to Delta Health’s campaign for their ballot initiative.
Delta Health Foundation was thrilled to bring our Evening of Elegance Gala to Delta County in January—it was a smashing success; we are grateful to every sponsor, donor, and attendee! If you would like more information on Delta Health Foundation, and how you can give, visit foundationdeltahealth.org or contact Darnell Place-Wise at 970-399-2610.
