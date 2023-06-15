You may be asking yourself, what is Delta Health Foundation, and what exactly does it do? Delta Health Foundation, formed in 2001, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire generosity, and support remarkable care for our community, through Delta Health.Donations and contributions help the Foundation achieve its vision to support the short and long-term goals of Delta Health through community engagement, education, and innovation.
Delta Health Foundation provides scholarships for ongoing education for employees, as well as funding for specialized equipment and department needs. We also assist patient needs via our oncology and lymphedema funds, as well as a patient fund. Other Delta Health Foundation funds include a nurses fund, and a Better Together fund—which is a fund that helps employees in crisis.
How are we able to provide funding and support to Delta Health, its employees and patients? From the generous contributions and donations that we receive from you! Delta Health Foundation also hosts several fundraisers throughout the year; our first fundraiser is right around the corner – Delta Health Foundation’s 12th Annual Pea Green Pedal, presented by Alpine Bank, on Saturday, June 24, at the Pea Green Community Center. The event is a 20-mile or 40-mile road bike ride, or 13-mile mountain bike ride. Your registration includes lunch, drink tickets, a Delta Health Foundation neck gaiter and an absolutely fantastic time! For more information and to register visit: https://runsignup.com/deltahealthfoundationpeagreenpedal
Donations and contributions to Delta Health Foundation may qualify for a 25% Colorado tax credit through the Foundation’s Enterprise ZoneContribution Project. If you are interested in learning more about how you can become a one-time, monthly or annual donor, please contact Darnell Place-Wise at 970-399-2610 or via email at dwise@deltahospital.org.
