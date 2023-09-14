Did you know that Delta Health Foundation has given over $36k to Delta Health and its employees so far in 2023? It’s true, and with a little over four months left to go, we are excited by the possibilities of how we can help even more! To date, we have been able to provide a scholarship and/or funding for training to 62 Delta Health employees. We have also funded several conferences for employees to attend in their fields of expertise. We have been able to directly provide support for several Delta Health lymphedema patients with necessary garments and continue to provide significant support to Delta Health oncology & infusion patients through Comfy Chemo shirts as well as gas cards to assist with getting to and from treatment. We were also recently able to fund a camera for the emergency department as well as a pulse oximeter unit, which is a critical piece of equipment for monitoring oxygen saturation, in newborns and infants. There are several other applications heading our way and we look forward to seeing how else we can use our funds, in the best way possible, to support Delta Health.
One thing is for certain though, and that’s that we couldn’t do what we do, without you! Your donations, contributions, and gifts in memoriam help us fulfill our mission to inspire generosity, and promote remarkable care for our community, through Delta Health. We truly appreciate your monetary gifts and sponsorships of our events, and hope that we can continue to count on you as we look towards the end of 2023. If you are interested in giving of your time we still have one open seat on our board; the primary role of the board of directors is to fulfill, promote, and perpetuate the mission of the Foundation.
For more information on donating to Delta Health Foundation, or to find out more about how to become a board member, please contact Darnell Place-Wise at 970-399-2610 or via email at dwise@deltahospital.org.
