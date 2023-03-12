On February 22 the Delta Health Oncology/Hematology and Infusion staff held a ceremony to dedicate the Delta Health Oncology and Infusion Laboratory to Darin Bishop, a Lab Technician who worked at the hospital for almost 30 years. Darin passed away suddenly in the summer of 2022, but his memory and the impact he made on his co-workers and patients live on.
“We wanted to honor Darin who is a huge piece of our hearts and always will be,” said Nysha Wilson, RN, BSN, OCN, Director of Oncology, Hematology and Infusion during the dedication ceremony. “For everyone that has ever worked with him, he has been our brother and a significant person to all of us and to so many people along his healthcare journey.”
Delta Health Employees came together to create a dedication plaque in Bishop’s memory. This plaque was made and donated by Paul & Tracy Dill at Designs by TP Services in Cedaredge, CO. It will be hung by Darin’s Lab in the Infusion Center it reads: “The Oncology/Hematology & Infusion staff is dedicating this room to Darin Bishop. He selflessly committed himself to the staff and patients at Delta Health for 29 years, 8 months and 5 days. Darin was a scientist, lab technician, friend and brother. Always in our hearts. November 23, 1967 - July 27, 2022.”
Nathan Weltmer, Phlebotomist in the Delta Health Lab, put together a shadow box to honor Bishop. Inside the shadow box is Bishop’s iconic Hawaiian shirt that he often wore as well as his Delta Health employee nametag with his years of service.
“About five years ago Darin had to have a heart procedure and we all wanted to do something special for him,” said Nysha. “We thought of flowers or other items but we decided on this Hawaiian shirt as this was his choice of daily apparel. The family graciously donated this shirt for his shadow box along with his Delta Health badge and years of service pins. It means the world to us and is just a beautiful way to honor his memory.”
Along with staff, friends and family, Darin’s wife Bonnie also attended the dedication ceremony. “He considered you all family, and it was his patients and his co-workers that made him get up every morning,” said Bonnie. “He loved his family but you were all part of that family. And I know that he would be so honored. This would just mean so much to him.”
“We’ve had a lot of good years with Darin, his presence and expertise is one that we will always treasure. He will always be in our hearts.” said Nysha.
The plaque will be hung in Infusion next to his Oncology lab and the shadow box will be hung in the Oncology/Hematology Clinic next to where he assisted with bone marrow biopsies so that all can think of Darin and the great impact that he had on the community.
