Twenty-eight nurses at Delta Health were honored with nominations for The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ® to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every single day.
This quarter’s DAISY nominees were nurses: Connie Hall, Robert Imhoff, Anna Wiltse, Dani Jones, Joanna Godwin, Liam Harrell, Kerensa Brown, April Bonata, Eric Rhoten, Jessica Harrell, Cristina Liddick, Kevin Baskin, Mindy Smith, Lauren Ogerly, Karissa Martin, Sierra Bigelow, David Fry, Nazlie Funk, Kimberly Duncan, Adam Therriault, David Brodhead, Cynthia Bishoff, Billie Phillips, Laurel Jones, Felicia Heinz, Julia Kline, Caryl Showalter, and Chris Bolyard.
The overall DAISY Award winner for this quarter was Laurel Jones, RN. Jones was recognized for her commitment to caring for patients and going above and beyond to provide remarkable care.
“Laurel was passionate that I improve, and I feel that she is an excellent example of what it means to have patient empathy and she understood me and my needs,” wrote the patient who nominated Laurel for the DAISY Award. “Laurel seems to love her work and her patients, and she always responded to me and my needs in a positive, pleasant and respectful manner. I feel that if anyone deserves recognition as a trusted, selfless professional – it’s Laurel.”
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize nurses who go above and beyond in the care of their patients. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and the quarterly DAISY award recipient is chosen through a select Daisy Committee and DCMH’s T.E.A.M. M.A.S.H through a scoring rubric recognizing the nurses
P.E.T.A.L.S., (Passion, Empathy, Trust, Admirable attributes, Love and Selflessness). Applications are blinded to these committees and scored. Awards are then presented four times throughout the year to celebrate the nominees.
“The DAISY Awards are a great tradition that we are proud to continue here at Delta Health,” said Arnett. “Each nominee is a model for what it means to provide compassionate, quality healthcare that our community trusts. They go above and beyond and we are honored to have the DAISY program where we can honor all of our amazing staff.”
The certificate that each honoree receives commends her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
To nominate a nurse for a DAISY Award, go online to deltahealthco.org/bee-daisy-awards/ and submit a digital nomination form. Nomination forms can also be found throughout the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.