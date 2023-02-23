Nineteen nurses at Delta Health were honored with nominations for The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ® to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every single day.
This quarter’s DAISY nominees were: Amber Gillenwater, RN, Vallerie Bucani, RN, Susan Anderson, RN, Anna Wiltse, RN, Stephanie Ware, LPN, Eric Rhoten, RN, Robert Imhoff, RN, Danielle Gallegos, RN, Andrew Wood, RN, Arienne Huff, RN, Nazlie Funk, RN, Cassidy Austin, RN, Chris Bolyard, RN, Randi Altman, RN, Erin Houk, RN, Keith Baskin, RN, Andrew Flenker, RN, and Mindy Smith, RN
The overall DAISY Award winner for this quarter was Jan Handke, RN, Case Manager. Handke was recognized for her commitment to caring for patients and facilitating staff nurses to make smooth transitions for patients.
“Jan is an unsung hero to our patients at Delta Health,” said Dawn Arnett, RN, BSN, Director of In- Patient Services at Delta Health. “She continues to give herself tirelessly with the entire multidisciplinary team to ensure safe discharge. Through countless phone calls and connects, Jan is looking out for our patients. Many cases can be extremely difficult with few options, but she facilitates a resolution with the help of the entire team.”
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize nurses who go above and beyond in the care of their patients. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and the quarterly DAISY award recipient is chosen through a select Daisy Committee and DCMH’s T.E.A.M. M.A.S.H through a scoring rubric recognizing the nurses
P.E.T.A.L.S., (Passion, Empathy, Trust, Admirable attributes, Love and Selflessness). Applications are blinded to these committees and scored. Awards are then presented four times throughout the year to celebrate the nominees.
“The DAISY Awards are a great tradition that we are proud to continue here at Delta Health,” said Arnett. “Each nominee is a model for what it means to provide compassionate, quality healthcare that our community trusts. They go above and beyond and we are honored to have the DAISY program where we can honor all of our amazing staff.”
The certificate that each honoree receives commends her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
To nominate a nurse for a DAISY Award, go online to deltahealthco.org/bee-daisy-awards/ and submit a digital nomination form. Nomination forms can also be found throughout the hospital.
