Delta Health Volunteers are offering scholarships to graduating seniors from Delta County high school seniors pursuing post-secondary education in a healthcare-related program.
Scholarship applications must be received by Delta Health Marketing Department, P.O. Box 10100, Delta, CO 81416 by April 14, 2023, for scholarship committee review. Students will be notified by early May. Call Jacque Davis, Director of Marketing/Communications at 874-2291 or jadavis@deltahospital.org for applications or additional details.
