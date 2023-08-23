Delta High School would like to say Thank You to ARCH Resources West Elk Mine for the amazing donation for the purchase and installation of our new scoreboard. We would also like to thank Huff Excavating, Quintana Construction Co, All Steel, Western Slope Recyclers, Crestline Concrete and Construction, Delta Ace Hardware, Dought Steel and Machine, United Companies Sand & Gravel and the City of Delta Power. We our surrounded by amazing people. Thank you all for making our Softball Field one of the best in the State!!!
