Congrats to the Delta High School 2023 College Board National Recognition Program award recipients!
The honor recognizes these students' academic excellence and hard work in high school, and that’s a cause for celebration.
7 students at Delta High School earned academic honors from at CollegeBoard’s National Recognition Programs.
They earned an academic honor from the National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA)Recognition Program for their strong performance on @CollegeBoard assessments and hard work in class. The award showcases their hard work and dedication to academics.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post onHighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.