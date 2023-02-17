DHS SOM Februar

Back row left to right: AJ Felix, Jesus Trevino, Kylie Huff, Zola Cordell, Ripp Lockhart, Nay Soe.

Front row left to right: Christopher Bascue, Jenna Reece, Jasmin Saenz, Andraya Simler, Karol DeAnda-Contreras.

Not pictured: Noelani Ramon

