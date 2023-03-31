som delta

Pictured back row left to right: Will Wheeler, Shelby Pride, Johnathon Shull, Aylin Bayles, Eli Stephens, Eric Uribe, Ellie Ames.

Front row left to right: Angel Romero, Lizzie McCracken, Juelz Sandoval, Serena Porter.

Not pictured - Luke Stagner

