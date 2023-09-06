Congratulations Delta High School! The School is ranked 85th within Colorado, which consists of 648 high schools. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Delta High School is 61%. The total minority enrollment is 41%, and 35% of students are economically disadvantaged. Delta High School is 1 of 6 high schools in the Delta County Joint District No. 50. The school is ranked number one in Delta County Joint District 50.
