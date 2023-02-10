DHS’s Speech and Debate team traveled to Discovery Canyon just to see if we could rank with front range 4A and 5A teams. Turns out, we can! We are so proud of these kids! THEY WON 2ND PLACE IN SWEEPS! Congratulations!
1st Place:
PF Debate- Derek Boyd/Nick Serve
POI- Jenna Reece
2nd Place:
Drama- Jenna Reece
POI- Shayla Curtis
3rd Place:
Duo- Mia Randria & Ana Asavei
Poetry- Morgan Farmer (Carpenter)
4th Place:
Poetry- Mia Randria
POI- Cadence Butler
6th Place:
Informative- Andrew Priestley
