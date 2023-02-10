dhs speech and debate team

DHS’s Speech and Debate team traveled to Discovery Canyon just to see if we could rank with front range 4A and 5A teams. Turns out, we can! We are so proud of these kids! THEY WON 2ND PLACE IN SWEEPS! Congratulations!

1st Place:

PF Debate- Derek Boyd/Nick Serve

POI- Jenna Reece

2nd Place:

Drama- Jenna Reece

POIShayla Curtis

3rd Place:

Duo- Mia Randria & Ana Asavei

Poetry- Morgan Farmer (Carpenter)

4th Place:

Poetry- Mia Randria

POI- Cadence Butler

6th Place:

 Informative- Andrew Priestley