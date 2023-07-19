The time has finally come! We are excited to announce that the Delta Library is opening on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00am. Come see the new building located at 124 E 6th Street in downtown Delta.
Delta Library Hours
Tue-Fri 10am-6pm
Sat 10am-4pm
970.874.9630
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.