The JROTC Yard Sale is happening on September 16, 9 am at Delta High School. The donations are pouring in. If you have any items you have longed to get rid of, the cadets will be holding a yard sale at the school. Funds raised will help support our future activities and uniform purchases while providing a service that helps our community. Please consider donating your items.
Donations will be accepted until September 16. They can be dropped off in the JROTC classroom at DHS. Please coordinate with the JROTC program for pick-up and drop-off of your donations.
