The Delta Police Department will host a town hall presentation and discussion at Bill Heddles Recreation Center this Thursday, January 12th from 6pm-7:30pm. The Department will be discussing crime trends in Colorado, and what our community can do to safeguard against them through the implementation of Business and Neighborhood Watch programs. Studies have shown that just a 10% increase in citizen participation equates to a 50% increase in policing man power. These programs increase trust and coordination between DPD and our community, with the goal of decreasing crime while improving the quality of life for everyone in Delta. Members of DPD will be on hand to answer questions following a power point presentation. Food, and refreshments provided. Bill Heddles Recreation Center is located at 531 Palmer Street.
