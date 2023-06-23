The 100th celebration of Deltarado Days is just around the corner! This centennial celebration of one of the longest-running festivals in the state will prove to be one to remember. Deltarado Days takes place from July 20 through July 23.
Thursday night brings the Altrusa barbecue and a movie night in Cleland Park. Friday the 21 brings the Farmer Rancher Appreciation Dinner and Street Dance at Confluence Park, complete with a beer garden and mechanical bull riding. Saturday, the annual parade kicks off the day at 10 am, followed by a car show, the vendor village, music, and tournaments in Cleland Park. Sunday, head back to Cleland Park for more live music and another chance to browse the arts and crafts at Vendor Village.
Don’t miss this special celebration of Deltarado Days, and be sure to check out the full schedule and guide in the upcoming Deltarado Days Guide, brought to you by the High Country Spotlight.
The guide is an excellent opportunity to showcase your business in this full-color special section that celebrates the farmers and ranchers of Delta. The Deltarado Days guide will be circulated as a special section in the July 12 edition of the Spotlight, comprised of 12,000 copies directly mailed and distributed throughout Delta County, and will be packed full of Deltarado Days information. In addition, advertisers will get an even bigger bang for their buck as additional guides will be available at the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce leading up to the event and at Cleland Park during the event.
To reserve your space in the official 2023 Deltarado Days Guide, speak with your sales rep or call 970 527-4576. You can also send your ad copy or artwork to display@highcountryshopper.com. Reserve your space today! The ad deadline for Deltarado Days Guide is Friday, June 30.
