The Deltarado Days Junior Rodeo will take place on Saturday July 22 at 6 pm in Austin, one mile up the road of the turn off from Highway 92 at 21573 Austin Road.
It will be produced by Cowboy at the Cross Ministries which has held rodeo camps for over twenty years for young cowboy and cowgirls. Shane Kier and his wife Amanda have taken on a celebrated program for children for over two decades.
Numerous sponsor support has been raised with four saddles and three buckles will be awarded to the to the winners of timed events and $4500 will be awarded in the rough stock events. Standard rodeo events will be held including mutton bustin, which has become very popular with the young participants and crowds.
Bring a car load of your family for only $10 at the gate.
For further information and entries contact: 970 - 629-0492
