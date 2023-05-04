In honor of the upcoming 149th Annual Kentucky Derby, Ollie Jane Boutique and Sips on Main paired up to host a “derby hat evening.” It was attended by 17 guests, including one gentleman, who adorned hats, hair clips and headbands to create amazing celebration headgear! Sips will also be hosting a Derby Party and Dinner on May 6th.
