On Saturday, November 5th, members of the DHS and DMS “Panther Battalion” participated in highway cleanup in support of CDOT along HWY 92. By volunteering their time, these student cadets displayed selfless service while demonstrating their care for our local community. We are proud of their commitment and efforts. PANTHER PRIDE!
