DHS volleyball

Another great night of volleyball was played by the Lady Panthers. All three teams beat Central. League play begins this week. 

Varsity won 3 - 0

JV won 2 - 0

C team won 2 - 0

Well done Lady Panthers!

If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.