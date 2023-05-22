You have a voice in the way your electric cooperative is run by voting for the individuals that serve on DMEA’s Board of Directors. DMEA’s board members are elected at-large, serve three-year staggered terms, and represent specific geographic districts within DMEA’s service area. Each year, you will be asked to vote for three of your representatives prior to the Annual Meeting of Members. This year, District 6, District 7, and the North Region seats are up for election.
BALLOTS
Ballots will be mailed to DMEA members in mid-May. You can expect to receive your ballot around the 15th of the month.
VOTING
DMEA members can cast their vote by one of the following:
- Complete and return your mail-in ballot by depositing it in the U.S. mail; postage not required; the ballot mailing deadline is June 13, 2023 (must be postmarked by this date)
- Complete your ballot and insert it in a ballot drop box at either DMEA during regular business hours; ballots must be dropped off by June 14, 2023, at noon
- Vote in person at the Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 15, 2023; mail-in ballots cannot be dropped off at the meeting
ELECTION
The 2023 DMEA Board of Directors Election will conclude at the Annual Meeting on June 15, 2023, and the results will be announced during the business meeting.
District 6:
Damon Lee Lockhart
970-314-1071
Work Experience: Describe how your work experience has prepared you to be a valuable addition to the DMEA Board of Directors.
As a teacher, coach, principal and Executive Director in Schools, I have interacted with many students, families, agencies, schools, and businesses. These experiences have taught me to listen, care, and act with integrity and service leadership. The roles are somewhat different, yet the need to collaborate, listen, and provide service to a group or community is essential. I enjoy trying to do my best work with the goal of helping people accomplish their goals in mind. I have overseen large budgets, human resources, and capital projects. Though the business is somewhat different, the fiduciary duties are similar. I strive to be a great steward of financial assets, both personally, and with financial duties given to me on behalf of others.
Educational Background: Illustrate how any formal and informal education and/or training would benefit you as a Director.
My educational background:
High School: Alameda High School, Lakewood, CO - Diploma College: United States Air Force Academy, Western State College (BA in Business Finance, minor Economics), New Mexico State University (MA in Special Education, Educational Leadership), Colorado State University (Principal, Special Education Director, and Superintendent Certification).
My formal and informal education and knowledge help me interact with my community as a DMEA board member on a daily basis. Collaborating with members, staff, agencies, legislators, and other energy professionals is crucial. The ongoing classes I take from NRECA have helped me continue to learn about the changing energy landscape and how it applies to DMEA. I have earned a Board Leadership Certificate, and will soon have the Gold level education complete. These classes address issues around strategy, finance, current practice, and deliberation in the Board setting. I will continue to take classes to support my performance as a Board member.
What makes our purpose and mission meaningful to you?
Our purpose and mission is meaningful to me because I am a member who is also a customer that buys electricity from our COOP! Being able to secure, generate, buy and distribute electricity in a safe, reliable, and affordable way is our goal. I want the best for my family, and I will strive to be able to deliver it to all of our members!
How will your values align with DMEA's shared values?
The core shared values of DMEA are Safety, Transparency, Innovation, Authenticity, Integrity, and Sustainability. DMEA also believes wholly in the seven Cooperative Principles, which our membership is guided by. I believe in these values and principles as they align with my personal values I incorporate in my daily life. I believe we do our best work when we stayed focused on these values, and DMEA members benefit from the outcomes of this work.
Explain your beliefs on a Director's role and your view on governance versus management.
Directors should act mostly on the governance areas, and the CEO and staff work on the management side. Their are multiple roles and responsibilities for a director, of which fiduciary duty is the most important in my opinion. A board member needs to seek the best CEO and counsel for the COOP. They need to work cooperatively with other board members and staff to help put policies, bylaws, processes, strategies, and work plans in place. I believe a director should not be involved in management or personnel work with the exception of the CEO, legal counsel and the auditor.
What unique ability or knowledge do you think you would bring to the DMEA board?
I have a degree in Finance, which helps me with the often complex business DMEA is part of. As a principal and Executive Director in Schools, I have overseen large budgets, human resources, and capital projects. Though the business is somewhat different, the fiduciary duties are similar. I have always been a great steward of money and assets. My business background helps me significantly with understanding the operations, strategic planning, and financial aspects of DMEA. Experience with many School Boards, staff committees, and members or customers, has been invaluable. As a DMEA Board member the past 5 years, I fully engage myself in the process of working closely with the Board and Staff, executing the essential business decisions needed for DMEA to function in its mission to provide electricity to our members. I continue to take classes to expand my knowledge in the generation and distribution areas of our business.
Summarize any previous board experience.
I have had the privilege of serving on the following boards:
DMEA- 5 1/2 years
Colorado Rural Electric Association (Statewide) 4 1/2 years
Western United Electric Supply (Regional Cooperative Supplier--we are a Member) 2 years
I have worked as a CEO and directly reported to a board in three different jobs--total of 16 years.
Is there anything about DMEA that you would like to change? If yes, what and why?
There is nothing really significant that I want to change about DMEA. I would welcome the involvement of more of the member's participation in giving feedback and in the voting process. If you have questions or ideas, please reach out so that we can continually improve our goal of providing the best services to our members. My goal is to continue to lead with long-term strategy planning and acting on opportunities that makes sense in this changing industry. I believe we can shape the best scenarios for our membership by hiring the best people, striving to secure reliable energy, and distributing it safely to our communities at the lowest rates.
Candidate Background Statement
My name is Damon Lockhart, and I’m running for re-election to the DMEA Board in District 6. I’m very proud of the work we've done the past 5 years to secure our economic independence! Because of this work, we can now carefully plan our own energy future. With your vote, I'll use my experience from these last 5 years with DMEA, Elevate and CREA to navigate the changing energy landscape. For the past 28 years, while raising my five children here, I've had the privilege of serving as a teacher, coach, principal and Director. I continue to coach Little League baseball and football, and have worked with many students and families. With a family of seven, I stay involved! I will continue to work, learn and represent the membership with the upmost care and commitment. I’m proud to be a balanced, reasonable member of the board and a voice for the membership and District 6. Look for your ballot in the mail in June, and vote for Damon Lockhart. Thank you for your support!
Mark G. Youngwirth
970-209-5837
Work Experience: Describe how your work experience has prepared you to be a valuable addition to the DMEA Board of Directors.
A variety of work has given me knowledge and experience in the fields of construction, computing, networking, military operations, farm management, and general business.
Educational Background: Illustrate how any formal and informal education and/or training would benefit you as a Director.
I used my GI Bill to pursue a degree in computer science, and had a successful career working at both a large computer company and major database company. As manager of my farming and ranching operations, I handle all finance and decision making.
What makes our purpose and mission meaningful to you?
Electric service is vital to our way of living, so I support DMEA's objectives to provide reliable and affordable electricity to members.
How will your values align with DMEA's shared values?
We share the same values of meeting the needs of members, acting honestly, making decisions that benefit members.
Explain your beliefs on a Director's role and your view on governance versus management.
Anybody who understands boards of directors knows that directors focus on general directions, versus management that executes day-to-day operations.
What unique ability or knowledge do you think you would bring to the DMEA board?
Experience in a wide variety of industries, from building industrial plants to making decisions about overall direction of enterprises.
Summarize any previous board experience.
I serve as board member and treasurer of the Delta County Mosquito Control District. I have been a regular attendee at the UVWUA board meetings.
Is there anything about DMEA that you would like to change? If yes, what and why?
DMEA does not need change. DMEA needs to continue providing reliable and affordable electricity to its members.
Candidate Background Statement
A rural electric co-op association provides the vitally important service to make our lives comfortable, to power our businesses, to keep the lights and heat on in schools and hospitals. Contrast that to one out of seven people in the world who have never touched a light switch--because they do not have electricity! We are fortunate. My only motivation to serve on the board is to help guide DMEA to provide association members with reliable and affordable electricity, to do my part to keep the association focused on that single goal that is vitally important to its members. My military background trained me to stay focused on what is important. I want to contribute to good governance for the benefit of all members and to insure a healthy future for the association.
District 7:
Enno Heuscher MD
970-270-6523
Work Experience: Describe how your work experience has prepared you to be a valuable addition to the DMEA Board of Directors.
My experience on the DMEA board over the past three and a half years has been invaluable, and I know I can make additional contributions to DMEA’s success going forward. Serving as assistant secretary treasurer and being on the executive committee working through 3 CEO changes, cybersecurity threats, and learning the “servant leadership model” has prepared me for the strategic clarity I need to have to handle DMEA’s future for the next three years and beyond. My 32 years successfully running a private medical clinic has also helped me in my role with DMEA.
Educational Background: Illustrate how any formal and informal education and/or training would benefit you as a Director.
B.S. Biology, Stanford University, Stanford research in Laser communications with publication in the American Physics Teacher.
M.D. Creighton University
Family Medicine Residency, University of Colorado Medical Center
Advanced Leadership Training with RIHEL with 4 weekend retreats, 2009.
National Ski Patrol Training 1999-2012
2002 and 2010 Official Volunteer Winter Olympic training
National Rural Electrical Cooperative training in analysis of electrical coop financial statements
What makes our purpose and mission meaningful to you?
Concern for our DMEA community and how best we can benefit the community is the most meaningful mission for our board. This means I will do my best to keep rates stable for members, even as other coops have to raise rates. I also feel we have to work hard to get high speed optical fiber broadband to all DMEA members that want it.
How will your values align with DMEA's shared values?
I value reliable electric service and will focus on continuing that effort, including keeping apprised on any future cybersecurity threats or natural disasters. I value economical, clean electrical generation and continue to support the buildout of the Garnett Mesa 80 Megawatt Agrisolar facility.
Explain your beliefs on a Director's role and your view on governance versus management.
I have learned the important difference in roles between governance and management. Our chief role is to interface with our CEO on financial and strategy matters, allowing the CEO and senior staff to deal with day-to-day management. The board also helps decide on legal issues and decisions on capital credits to members.
What unique ability or knowledge do you think you would bring to the DMEA board?
My ability to successfully run a small business for 32 years. Also, my knowledge of physics and laser communications (optical fiber broadband). My previous teamwork and leadership training. The invaluable expertise I have gained over the 3+ years on the DMEA board. Finally, my personal experience with beneficial electrification of our all-electric residence with geothermal heat, solar hot water, solar electric, and electric vehicles.
Summarize any previous board experience.
3+ years on DMEA board
Previous Chief of Family Medicine Dept., SCL Health, Grand Junction, Co
Previous Co Chair, Public Lands Partnership, Montrose, Co
25+ years, Mesa County Medical Society Board Member and previous chairman.
Current Colorado Medical Society Board Member.
Is there anything about DMEA that you would like to change? If yes, what and why?
We will have increasing challenges with resource adequacy as we evolve into more renewables, and we will need to adapt to this change.
Candidate Background Statement
Overall, DMEA is on a strongly positive financial trajectory, and I believe we can soon issue even more capital credits to members. I was happy to recently vote to disburse 1991 and 1992 capital credits to members. Our staff and our board always need to stay in a growth mindset rather than a fixed mindset so that we can be resilient to the challenges of the future. I believe I can serve in this capacity for the membership. Thanks for your vote of support.
North Region:
Paul Sweitzer
9704177856
Work Experience: Describe how your work experience has prepared you to be a valuable addition to the DMEA Board of Directors.
A variety of work has given me knowledge and experience in the fields of corporate insurance, property title work, orchard management, farm management, and general business. I was part of the executive leadership team for one of the largest international insurance brokerage firm's Brazilian operations and worked as regional director overseeing operations in three cities, including Rio de Janeiro with over 100 employees.
Educational Background: Illustrate how any formal and informal education and/or training would benefit you as a Director.
I attended Delta schools, then completed a degree in business administration at Colorado College. After that, I studied specialized courses at the Catholic University in Valparaiso, Chile, the College of Insurance in New York City and geology at Western Wyoming Community College. I completed the extensive Commercial Property-Casualty Underwriting program (similar to C.P.A. for accountants).
What makes our purpose and mission meaningful to you?
Our electric association serves us members. It's objectives are to provide benefits precisely to members--as opposed to charging the highest possible costs for the benefit of shareholders of a corporation.
How will your values align with DMEA's shared values?
The core mission of the Delta-Montrose Electric Association (the “Cooperative”) is to purchase, distribute and generate dependable electric power for consumers within the area served by the Cooperative, and the reason I am willing to serve on the board is to do my part to ensure DMEA's mission continues to serve the association members.
Explain your beliefs on a Director's role and your view on governance versus management.
Directors serving on a the DMEA board focus on planning and on the oversight of the association, whereas management focuses on day-to-day operations.
What unique ability or knowledge do you think you would bring to the DMEA board?
Clear and focused thinking, analytical skill, integrity and honesty,
Summarize any previous board experience.
I was part of the executive leadership team, denominated as a director, for one of the largest international insurance brokerage firm's Brazilian operations and worked as regional director overseeing operations in three cities, including Rio de Janeiro with over 100 employees. I was an elected director and secretary of the board of The American Club of Rio de Janeiro, which included its private facilities.
Is there anything about DMEA that you would like to change? If yes, what and why?
One of my prime motivations to serve on the board is to keep DMEA operating as a member cooperative association.
Candidate Background Statement
I offer to serve on the DMEA board for the benefit of its association members who want affordable and reliable electric service. One of my prime motivations to serve on the board is to keep DMEA operating as a member cooperative association. I attended Delta schools, then completed a degree in business administration at Colorado College. After that, I studied specialized courses at the Catholic University in Valparaiso, Chile, the College of Insurance in New York City, when I worked there for about 20 years. A variety of work has given me knowledge and experience in the fields of corporate insurance, property title work, orchard management, farm management, and general business. I was part of the executive leadership team for one of the largest international insurance brokerage firms in the world in its Brazilian operations and worked as regional director overseeing operations in three cities, and was the operating manager of the Rio de Janeiro office with over 100 employees.
Stacia Cannon
9202078831
Work Experience: Describe how your work experience has prepared you to be a valuable addition to the DMEA Board of Directors.
As a farmer, I am familiar with the risks, challenges, and opportunities that are the norm to volatile industries like agriculture and energy. I am a fruit grower in Delta County, and I’ve worked hard to build a business that is resilient to economic, environmental, and regulatory fluctuations. The grit and adaptability that I’ve learned on the farm is equally valuable in the boardroom.
Since joining DMEA’s board of directors in 2019, I have represented DMEA and the membership at regional and national electric cooperative conferences as a voting delegate. I have learned about the broader forces shaping the energy industry and have brought that knowledge back home to ensure our members are well positioned for the future.
Outside of the board room I have furthered my education by completing the Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD) program through National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and earned the Credentialed Cooperative Directors Certificate. The CCD prepares directors to effectively govern their cooperatives so they may fulfill their fiduciary duty as elected officials serving on behalf of their membership.
Educational Background: Illustrate how any formal and informal education and/or training would benefit you as a Director.
Bachelor of Science, Equine Science, Minor in Business Administration, Colorado State University, 2017
Additional trainings and certifications:
• Electric Vehicles: Strategy and Policy Considerations, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2023
• Applying Emotional Intelligence in the Boardroom, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2022
• Risk Oversight – The Board’s Role in Risk Management, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2022
• Cooperative Finance and Accounting for Non-accountants, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2021
• Ethics and Governance, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2020
• Rate Strategies, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2020
• Communicating the New Energy Landscape, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2020
• Strategic Technologies and their Impact on the Cooperative, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2020
• Strategic Planning, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2019
• Understanding the Electric Business, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2019
• Financial Decision Making, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2019
• Board Roles and Relationships, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2019
• Director Duties and Liabilities, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2019
• New Director Orientation, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 2019
• Empowering Women in Agriculture Training, Annie’s Project, 2018
• Whole Farm and Ranch Land Management Training, Holistic Management International, 2017
What makes our purpose and mission meaningful to you?
DMEA’s purpose and mission to power and unite is meaningful to me because it speaks to the commitment of the cooperative to not only be the provider of power, but to also meet member needs to improve quality of life for our communities.
DMEA serves diverse communities who have different priorities, expectations and needs for their cooperative. Despite the things that make these communities unique, I’ve learned to see the underlying threads that connect us – water, energy and the opportunities afforded by high-speed internet.
DMEA’s pledge to power our communities allows the membership to enjoy safe, affordable, and reliable electricity. DMEA’s commitment to unite communities speaks to the many local partnerships with which DMEA is engaged, such as the partnership with Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association to own and operate a hydro-electric facility outside of Montrose which provides local, renewable energy to the membership. DMEA is working to further realize their commitment to unite our communities through the creation of Elevate Fiber, which is connecting us through high-speed fiber broadband, so all members have the opportunity to thrive.
How will your values align with DMEA's shared values?
My core value is integrity. As an individual, I want to bring my authentic and honest self to my relationships and work. As a board member, I represent the members and work to create a dynamic, resilient cooperative that can continue to serve the membership. I also believe integrity is at the core of the DMEA’s values. It is fundamental to our system of democracy and integral to our ability to govern the organization. While I love the work and experience of being on the board, it is that integrity to myself, the members, and the success of the cooperative that drive me.
Explain your beliefs on a Director's role and your view on governance versus management.
I believe the role of a director is to set the tone of the organization by establishing the vision and strategic objectives of the cooperative. Directors provide guidance and organizational oversight by developing policy, approving budgets, and communicating the needs of the membership. The board is responsible for hiring the CEO who manages the cooperative; directors are not involved in the day-to-day operation of the organization.
What unique ability or knowledge do you think you would bring to the DMEA board?
This is an important time of transformation and growth for not only DMEA, but for electric cooperatives everywhere. I bring a passion and enthusiasm to negotiate that transformation, a respect for the historical importance of rural electric cooperatives, and a researched and thoughtful view of the future.
Through my community involvement and investments, I understand the diverse needs of our community, and how to sit at the table with multiple stakeholders. I always strive to understand the viewpoint of my neighbors and colleagues and use the best information available to inform my opinions.
I understand the importance of democratic decision making as well as decisive action. I pride myself in my ability to perform under the range of situations we often experience on the board.
Summarize any previous board experience.
Since moving to the western slope, I have served on various boards dedicated to preserving our small towns and agricultural heritage, protecting our water and other natural resources, and improving the overall quality of life of all community members. I believe I bring a unique perspective to the boards of DMEA and Elevate and hope to continue to serve the membership.
2021-present DMEA Board of Directors, Vice-president
2021-present Club 20 Public Lands and Natural Resources Advisory Committee
2019-present DMEA Board of Directors, North Region
2019-present Elevate Board of Directors
2019-2020 Elevate Board of Directors, Vice-chair
2019-2020 Fire Mountain Canal and Ditch Company Board of directors, ex-officio
2017 Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Montrose Chapter, Secretary
2017 Montrose County Delegate RMFU Farm Bill and Policy Planning
Is there anything about DMEA that you would like to change? If yes, what and why?
In an industry as unpredictable and volatile as the energy industry, DMEA must be prepared to change course as needed. DMEA has been an innovative and forward-thinking Cooperative and I hope to continue to encourage us to grow and adapt in a way that best serves our membership.
Candidate Background Statement
I have served on the board for 4 years; in that time several big changes have occurred and I believe we are better positioned as an organization because of them. Some highlights from the past 4 years include: Stable member rates: Despite high inflation and volatility in the economy, we have kept rates stable.
Expansion of Elevate Fiber: DMEA’s subsidiary, Elevate, continues to grow and thrive in our communities. Elevate has secured over $54 million in grants, has passed 95% of the meters in our service territory and continues to fight to secure funding to expand to the 5% of the membership that remains unserved with high-speed internet (of which, I am one). Retirement of Capital Credits: Last year, for the first time in 7 years, DMEA retired $3.4 million of capital credits to the membership. I am proud of what DMEA has accomplished and am excited to see what the future holds. I have enjoyed my time on this incredible board and ask for your vote to continue to serve the cooperative.
