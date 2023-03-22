Newspaper - 1

The North Fork High School Art Design Department will be hosting a fabulous fashion show, with the intention of bringing the community at-large together. A live auction will occur and the top three ECO (repurposed) art and fashion pieces will each be opened for bidding.  

Delicious and unique appetizers and desserts on the cusp of culinary arts will immerse you in this special event. All of this happens on the night of March 30th, at 6 pm.

Tickets will be available at the door, and are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Fashion and Eco-art will be for sale and auction, and 100% of the profits will go to the individual artists. "The Eco Art show" will only last 45 minutes, as the models take the runway and blow your mind showcasing the mind-blowing creativity of ECO designs. 

