Eldorado Canyon State Park Timed Entry Vehicle Reservation System begins May 20
The second year of Eldorado Canyon State Park’s timed entry vehicle reservation system will begin May 20 and continue through Sept 10. A reservation will be required for Saturdays, Sundays, and summer holidays.
Reservations will be available for 90% of parking spots 30 days in advance. The remaining 10% of spaces can be booked within 24 hours of the visiting date. Same-day vehicle reservations are available until 4:30 p.m., as capacity allows.
Visitors can book two-hour entry windows from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Each visitor is allocated one daily reservation per vehicle with a maximum of four reservations per month.
Reservations can be made through the park’s website or by calling the Reservation Line: 1-800-244-5613. Reservations cannot be booked at the park entrance or visitor center.
A $10 entrance fee is required for all visitors who do not have the Keep Colorado Wild pass or an Annual Colorado State Parks pass. Due to poor cell service, please print or screenshot the timed entry reservation confirmation form to present to park staff upon arrival.
Visitors who use the free Eldo Shuttle will not need a reservation for the park. The shuttle will be available in late May, with various pick-up locations in Boulder County.
