We ask visitors cutting Christmas trees on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to assist us in protecting natural resources by adhering to the cutting restrictions and guidelines provided with your Christmas tree permit.
All GMUG National Forests travel plan management restrictions apply – obtain Motor Vehicle Use Maps at Forest Service offices.
Christmas tree cutting is permitted only on National Forest System lands. Respect private property rights and watch for no trespassing signs – it is public responsibility to know where you are before cutting.
Prohibited cutting areas include picnic areas, campgrounds, trailheads, along forest trails and/or downhill ski areas, scenic pullouts, within administrative sites, tree plantations, timber sales, wilderness areas, within and/or adjacent to cross country ski areas, other areas signed or mapped as “closed to cutting” or any other prohibited areas specific to each ranger district as designated on the permit map.
Keep to designated routes that are open to vehicular traffic.
Do not drive on designated and groomed snowmobile trails.
Adhere to all tree species and size guidelines designated on the permit instructions.
The permit must be attached to the tree in a visible location before transporting.
Follow all Leave No Trace principles.
For information on cutting a Christmas tree on the GMUG, please visit Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and
Gunnison National Forests - Forest Products Permits (usda.gov) or call your local Forest Service office.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
