Vickie Moore, Executive Director of Clinic Operations at Delta Health, was awarded the Excellence in Rural Health Award by the Colorado Rural Health Center (CRHC) on October 20. Moore has shown dedication and continued work to improve rural healthcare through innovation.
“It fills my heart when our health system can continue to make improvements that benefit our patients,” said Moore. “Our patients are the reason we are here, and my work is dedicated to finding ways to improve access to care, bringing additional services to our communities and supporting the needs of our patients.”
The prestigious award is given annually by the CRHC to honor those that have made honorable contributions to health or healthcare in a rural Colorado community, area, or region. The award is presented at the Annual Rural Health Conference.
“Vickie is a great leader at Delta Health,” said Matt Heyn, CEO and President of Delta Health. “Her commitment to rural health and the mission of Delta Health are unparalleled. We are proud that a member of our health system has won this prestigious award. Everyone at Delta Health is patient-focused and we are happy to see one of our own getting recognized.”
Moore was nominated by Darla Ballard, Director of Physician Billing and Credentialing at Delta Health. “Vickie is always working hard to find solutions, and I can always count on her to support me and my staff,” said Ballard. “She never says no to new ideas or programs.”
Moore and the rest of the Delta Health Executive Leadership team are continuing the focus on patients with their new E3 Initiative. E3 stands for Excellence, Every Patient, Every Time. It is Delta Health’s quality and care commitment to patients, the community, and to each other.
Throughout every clinic and the hospital, the staff is gearing up, being given new tools in education with a newly defined direction. To ensure that the E3 commitment stays at the top of their minds, there are monthly E3 challenges to remind staff and give them practical tools for a better patient experience.
“We have increased leadership rounding and are giving floor staff the opportunity to join committees, giving honest feedback on challenges faced at Delta Health,” said Heyn. “We want to make sure we are working with leadership to create solutions. That is why this award is so meaningful; it recognizes the great work that is already happening here at Delta Health and for Delta County.”
To learn more about Delta Health’s E3 commitment, visit deltahealthco.org/patient-advocacy-satisfaction/.
