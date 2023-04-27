Classic April. Mid-seventies one week, back to freezing the next. Because of the colder weather, the melting of the snowpack has slowed down and the runoff slackened. The weather service is calling for cooler weather through the end of the month, so more time to prepare.
If you live next to a ditch or have a culvert that runs under or near your road, please keep an eye on it. Cleaning out debris, branches, trash, or other items caught in, it or that might get caught in it, can help it from overflowing and flooding the road. Cleaning out ditches that run through or near your property can help keep them in their banks as well. If you see water rising and beginning to overflow roads or ditch banks, call the Police Department at 970-874-2015 immediately. Let dispatch know the exact location of the flooding.
Kids love running water, and as water rises it becomes more exciting than ever. And more dangerous. A small child can be easily swept off their feet by a stream that they could play in another time. Water that goes around a curve can increase in speed as the water rises and undercut the lip of the bank without notice. Those edges can collapse without notice, sending the unwary into the water below. What may have been a safe spot to play when the water was low, can be a serious hazard during flood season.
Let your kids and adolescents watch the waters from farther back on the banks. This is not the time to be adventurous, especially around swollen ditches or the river.
