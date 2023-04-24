The City of Delta, in partnership with Delta County and other state and local agencies, continues to prepare for anticipated spring flooding. City crews have been actively working to mitigate flood risks along the Gunnison and Uncompahgre Rivers, and to check and clean storm drains, culverts, and other critical infrastructure. The City’s wastewater treatment plant is being prepared for potential high water that could impact operations.
On April 18, 2023, City Staff ,with the help from Delta Rotary, Altrusa, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and numerous community volunteers, visited nearly 400 homes and businesses in known flood prone areas to educate property owners and identify vulnerable community members such as the elderly and homebound residents who may need assistance.
We encourage all property owners to be prepared in the event flooding occurs. You can find out if your property is at risk for flooding by visiting: https://www.deltacountyco.gov/13/GIS. Learn how to prepare for a flood by visiting: https://deltacountyco.gov/Flooding
Sandbags are available throughout Delta County. City of Delta residents can contact Public Works at 970-275-4923 to access sandbags which are located at 1102 1⁄2 Bluff Street.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.