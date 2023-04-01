The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will be hosting its annual Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) and Taylor Park Vegetation Management (Taylor Park EA) combined stakeholder meeting Thursday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado, with an option for virtual attendance via Zoom.
SBEADMR, a forest wide project and Taylor Park EA, a project located on the Gunnison Ranger District, allows for commercial and non-commercial vegetation treatments. Both projects respond to forest health concerns and strive to increase the forest’s ability to respond to multiple and interactive stressors including climate change, drought, insect attack and disease.
All interested members of the public are invited to attend this year’s annual stakeholder meeting and interact with personnel from GMUG’s Staff and Science Teams. This year’s meeting will include discussion on GMUG insect and disease update, science team monitoring findings and updates and GMUG staff providing an overview of past and future treatments.
Following the meeting will be the annual 30-day informal public comment period for both projects. Colorado University will host the virtual meetings at the following Zoom link: https://western.zoom.us/j/95549037175. Full event details and agenda will be posted on the Center for Public Lands website.
For more information on SBEADMR please visit http://bit.ly/GMUGSBEADMR or https://cfri.colostate.edu/projects/sbeadmr/.
For more information on the Taylor Park EA please visit: https://www.centerforpubliclands.org/project-list/taylor-park-group.
For questions contact: Carlyn Perovich, GMUG Ecologist at carlyn.perovich@usda.gov.
