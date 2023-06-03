“A lot of kiddos have to leave town. I actually get calls quite often where caseworkers ask, ‘do you have any foster homes in town? If you don’t, we can look at homes in Denver or Colorado Springs.’” These words were spoken by Jordyn Byers, a Delta, CO native and the Site Manager for Hope & Home, a local foster care agency that has recently opened office space in downtown Delta, CO.
Hope & Home’s mission is to recruit, train, license, and provide ongoing support for local foster families. While their offices are located in Delta, CO, they are certifying foster families all across the Western Slope ranging from Montrose to Grand Junction.
“It’s already a heartbreaking situation (for children in foster care) to have to leave their family,” Byers continues, “But when they have to leave their school, their friends, and even just the parks and little stores they know, it makes the situation even more traumatic.” According to a recent state estimate, Colorado has a shortage of 1200 foster parents across the state. This shortage is even more dire in more rural communities, forcing children to leave the community they know to find a foster family who can care for them.
If you live on the Western Slope and have ever considered becoming a foster parent, please call us at 719-575-9887 for a zero-commitment conversation about the process. There is a financial stipend for families who are willing to do this work, so don't let money be a barrier for your family. If you can’t be a foster parent but would like to support someone who is, we are accepting financial donations, in-kind donations, and volunteers who are willing to help. It takes a village to take care of children…and we think the Western Slope is up for the task.
